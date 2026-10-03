Iran’s Salimi wins gold in 2026 Asian Games taekwondo

TEHRAN – Arian Salimi from Iran won a gold medal in the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

He defeated Uzbekistan’s Marat Mavlonov 2-0(26-4, 20-8) in the +80kg men’s taekwondo.

Salimi’s gold was Iran’s 16th gold medal in the Games.

He had defeated China’s Hao Tang 2-0, and Jordan’s Mohammad Aladarbi 2-0 on his way to the final match.

Aladarbi and South Korean Kang Sang-hyun won two bronze medals.

Taekwondo at the 2026 Asian Games was held from Oct. 1 to 3 at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.



Reporting by Masoud Hossein