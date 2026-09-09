Iran into 2026 AVC Volleyball Continental C'ship QFs

TEHRAN – Iran defeated China 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23) on Wednesday to book their place at 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Continental Championship.

Team Melli will meet Chinese Taipei on Friday in the competition’s quarterfinals.



Elsewhere, Japan will face India, Thailand play Australia and China face South Korea in the quarterfinals.



The winning team will earn a direct quota place for the 2028 Summer Olympics, while the top three finishers will secure qualification spots for the 2027 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Cup.