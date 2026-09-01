Iran volleyball team head to Japan for Asian Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s national men’s volleyball team have left Moscow and begun their journey to Japan, where they will compete in the 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Continental Championship and the first round of qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The tournament will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from Sept. 4 to 13, with Iran drawn in Pool B alongside China, India and New Zealand.

Team Melli began their long journey on Monday, departing Moscow for Abu Dhabi. From there, the squad will travel to Tokyo before taking another flight to Fukuoka, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Iran will open their Asian Championship campaign on Sept. 4 against New Zealand, before facing India and China in the remainder of the pool stage.

Iran squad

Arshia Behnezhad, Ilshan Davoudipour, Issa Naseri, Mohammadnima Bateni, Mohammad Valizadeh, Ali Hajipour, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Morteza Sharifi, Pouria HosseinkhanZadeh, Ali Haghparast, Esmaeil Mosafer, Mobin Nasri, Mohammadreza Hazratpour and Hossein Hajiklateh .