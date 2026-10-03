IRCS launches humanitarian health program in Bolivia

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society’s health center in La Paz, Bolivia, has launched a health campaign to improve Bolivian’s health through prevention, education, screening, and treatment.

To meet the health needs of the local communities, the humanitarian mission includes medical assessment and examinations, blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, screening and diagnosing diseases, and face-to-face education on personal hygiene and health practices, the IRCS website reported.

The individuals with suspicious findings are referred to health centers for further treatment.

The main goal of the IRCS health-oriented activities abroad is not merely providing medical services, but to play a role in promoting the health of the host society, an initiative that highlights the IRCS altruistic approach in providing humanitarian assistance.

According to Hamidreza Dehqan, an IRCS official, “the humanitarian activities of the IRCS are not confined by geographical boundaries. The presence of the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s health centers in various countries exemplifies the organization’s humanitarian approach to addressing the needs of local communities—an approach that prioritizes human dignity, assistance to the needy, and the alleviation of human suffering.”

IFRC lauds IRCS achievements

In July, Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in a letter to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, lauded the IRCS for its significant achievements, highlighting that the IFRC seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with the IRCS to turn agreements into action.

The official also commended the IRCS’s constructive role in the expansion of humanitarian efforts, describing the IRCS as a role model for other societies, the IRCS website reported.

The high readiness of the relief fleet, specialized vehicles, and rescue helicopters; coordinated earthquake response drills; the capabilities of search-and-rescue teams; and the efficiency of communication and aerial relief systems demonstrate the full preparedness, expertise, and operational capacity of the IRCS, which have developed over many years, he stressed.

Referring to his visit to the IRCS’s manufacturing facilities, the official said the society’s capabilities in producing medical items, equipment, and relief supplies are a testament to self-reliance, innovation, and sustainable humanitarian development,

According to Elsharkawi, these achievements serve as a model of excellence for all national societies within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

In November 2025, the official highlighted the role of the IRCS as one of the region’s and the world’s key humanitarian actors.

Lauding the IRCS's efforts, he congratulated Kolivand’s re-election as the head of the IRCS, saying that the IRCS makes highly effective decisions at international levels, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks in an online meeting with Kolivand. During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to foster collaborative efforts, develop rescue systems to enhance the country’s preparedness and response capabilities, and conduct international meetings and conferences in Iran.

The IRCS proposed hosting an international Islamic youth conference and a conference of leaders of national societies from Islamic countries.

The two sides also emphasized the need to implement the previously signed memoranda of understanding between the two organizations to lay the ground for promoting educational, operational, and logistical collaborations.

The IRCS also suggested introducing an expert to follow up on managerial and technical cooperation with the Regional Office for MENA.

MT/MG