Iran overpower India at 2026 AVC Volleyball Continental C'ship

TEHRAN – Iran swept past India in straight sets (25-20, 28-26, 25-18) in Pool B of the 2026 AVC Men's Volleyball Continental Championship.

Iran started the campaign with a 3-0 win over New Zealand and are scheduled to meet China on Wednesday.

The competition takes place in Kitakyushu, Japan from Sept. 4 to 13.

Teams were split into three pools with four teams each. Japan, hosts, were automatically placed in the top position of Pool A as the first seed, while the previous runners-up were placed at the top of Pool B as the second seed.

The next four teams from the FIVB World Ranking were placed across the first and second lines using the serpentine system. The third and fourth lines consisted of the remaining teams according to the ranking and were drawn in the ceremony.

The winning team will earn a direct quota place for the 2028 Summer Olympics, while the top three finishers will secure qualification spots for the 2027 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Cup.