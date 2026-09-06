Iran in Pot 1 of AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2026

TEHRAN - The stage will be set for the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 on Sept. 10 (Thursday), 2026 when the Final Draw takes places at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To take place at 3pm, the ceremony will divide the 12-strong cast into three groups of four for the 12th edition of the competition, which is scheduled to run from Nov. 18 to 28, 2026.

Thailand are hosting for a fourth time—matching the United Arab Emirates’ record—and as with each of the preceding occasions, the action will be played out in the city of Phang Nga.

Eleven sides featured at the most recent campaign in 2025 as reigning record four-time champions Iran and Japan maintain their streak of participating at every edition, while Uzbekistan make their return after last being involved in 2023.

The cast has been seeded into four pots for the draw based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the most recent three editions, with hosts Thailand as the top seed, as follows:

Pot 1: Thailand (Rank: 5; Hosts), Iran (1), Oman (2)

Pot 2: Japan (3), United Arab Emirates (4), Lebanon (6)

Pot 3: Saudi Arabia (7), Bahrain (8), Vietnam (9)

Pot 4: Afghanistan (10), Iraq (11), Uzbekistan (12)

The winners and runners-up of each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the Knockout Stage of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026.