TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says Iran has established military deterrence against its adversaries through the capabilities and performance of its Armed Forces, but stressed that this position must be further strengthened to prevent future threats and safeguard the country’s security.

In remarks on Sunday, Qalibaf said achieving sustainable deterrence was essential to keeping enemy threats away from Iran and its people, calling for practical measures to bring an end to the current state of “neither war nor peace.”

He said the country must move beyond repetitive political debates and focus on clear, effective steps to overcome the prevailing uncertainty.

Qalibaf attributed Iran’s achievement of military deterrence to the performance of its Armed Forces, alongside the rationality, determination and strategic judgment of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He noted that Iran had made significant military gains over the past two years, from Operation True Promise to its resistance during the 12-day and 40-day wars imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

As a result, he said, the adversary had come to recognize that it could not launch another war against Iran on the scale of the 40-day aggression.

Qalibaf said the enemy had consequently shifted its focus toward undermining Iran’s internal security, intensifying economic pressure and seeking to destabilize the country from within.

He emphasized that strengthening national unity, social cohesion and sustainable deterrence was essential to countering these efforts and safeguarding Iran’s security.

The United States and Israel launched their first military aggression against Iran in June 2025, triggering a 12-day war. A second round of aggression began on February 28, 2026, and continued for 40 days before a ceasefire took effect in early April.

During both conflicts, Iran mounted retaliatory operations against the aggressors, ultimately leading to ceasefires.

Iran has also maintained strict control over the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second war, amid escalating tensions with Washington in the region.