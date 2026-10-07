Yemen’s Ansarallah strikes Aden airport and Saudi targets

Yemen's Ansarallah have hit a range of targets in Saudi Arabia and in the Saudi-backed areas including Aden, Middle East Eye reported.

The Sanaa-based Ansarallah targeted the airport in Aden, seat of the Saudi-backed government, on Wednesday with two ballistic missiles and drones.

Ansarallah said they had targeted a military base located within the airport complex.

"Our armed forces fired ballistic missiles at a Saudi military supply convoy that had arrived at Camp Badr, near the airport," said Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree.

Earlier this week, the Saudi-backed government began a counter-offensive to retake Red Sea coastal territory that the Ansarallah captured last month.

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen announced on Sunday that the campaign's overall objective is to retake all of the territory it has lost to the Ansarallah over 12 years of war.

Saudi Arabia and its allied forces began attacking Ansarallah positions on Monday.

By evening local time, they claimed they had taken back the Arabian Gulf side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Mocha, the strategic Red Sea port city that the Ansarallah had wrested from them in September.

Ansarallah channels denied that Mocha had been taken, posting videos of their fighters inside the city. Other reports and open source information appeared to corroborate this, suggesting that the fighting around the port city was largely made up of long-range missile exchanges and that Mocha remains in the hands of the Ansarallah.

On Tuesday, the Ansarallah movement said missile and drone attacks on several sites across Saudi Arabia.

Sanaa said it had targeted the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with drones. It also said that missile and drone strikes were launched at the Abha International Airport and an airbase in the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.