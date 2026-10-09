Saudi Arabia will never break Yemen’s resistance: Ansarallah leader

TEHRAN — Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the Saudi airstrike on Sanaa’s Great Hall, Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declared Thursday that Riyadh’s decade-long war to subjugate Yemen has collapsed into a strategic failure.

The October 2016 massacre, which left roughly 1,000 mourners dead or wounded inside a crowded funeral hall, remains a stark monument to Saudi war crimes carried out with direct American support.

The Ansarallah leader emphasized that every governorate across Yemen has suffered identical atrocities, with civilian homes, markets, and schools systematically targeted in a failed effort to force submission.

Al-Houthi dismantled the Saudi monarchy’s religious posturing, arguing that its claim to guard Islam’s holiest sanctuaries rings hollow.

The sword emblazoned on the Saudi flag has never drawn blood in defense of Muslims, he observed, but has consistently served Zionist and American ambitions to fragment the region and isolate the Resistance Front.

The address coincided with a sharp escalation on the ground.

On Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces shot down a Saudi-operated Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drone over Taiz and launched a ballistic missile strike at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, disrupting flight operations and triggering widespread alarms.

Parallel missile strikes hit Saudi troop concentrations at the Qa’wah camp near Ras al-Ara and positions along the Bab al-Mandab approach, inflicting dozens of casualties and detonating enemy ammunition depots.

Addressing regional governments, al-Houthi issued a direct warning to Qatar regarding its renewed political and media alignment with Saudi policies.

He reminded leadership in Doha that its previous involvement in the coalition against Yemen did not prevent Riyadh and Bahrain’s Al Khalifa regime from plotting regime change in Qatar and imposing a suffocating blockade.

Assisting Saudi Arabia now, the Ansarallah leader cautioned, makes Doha complicit in war crimes while exposing it once again to betrayal by its alleged allies.

Al-Houthi affirmed that Yemeni forces hold full operational authority to strike enemy assets across the Red Sea and Arabian Sea from any point in the country.

Rebuffing Western media claims, he placed full blame for maritime instability on Saudi and American militarization around Bab al-Mandab.