TEHRAN – National Children’s Week is being marked from October 7 to 13, under the theme ‘healthy children, joy today, better tomorrow’.

The health ministry is observing the week nationwide, with each day having a specific topic, Mehr news agency reported.

Wednesday, October 7, ‘healthy mother, healthy child’. Addressing the adverse effects of having only one child, providing high-quality preconception and healthy pregnancy care, and creating favorable environments for a child’s birth and healthy life are among the key focuses of the day.

Thursday, October 8, ‘healthy nutrition, supporting breastfeeding’. The day highlights the importance of initiating breastfeeding immediately after birth, within one hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months, and breastfeeding continuation up to two years. Improving mothers’ knowledge of children’s nutritional needs is among other goals of the day.

Friday, October 9, ‘healthy environment, healthy child’. It focuses on the health and safety of the child’s environment, the prevention of accidents and injuries, clean air, safe water, and creating a secure environment for the child’s growth and development.

Saturday, October 10, ‘healthy mother, supportive family, happy child’. The day emphasizes the significance of the physical and mental health of the mother during pregnancy and the postpartum period, father and other family members’ support, promotion of parent-child interactions, secure attachment, and responsive caregiving.

Sunday, October 11, ‘playing with child, essential to child’s growth’. The day aims to encourage families to play with the child and engage in play-based activities, based on the child’s age, and reduce the child’s screen time.

Monday, October 12, ‘upholding children’s rights: every child’s right to live, grow, and thrive”. The day underlines equity and access to maternal and child health care. Early detection, referral, and timely intervention play a key role in maintaining and promoting the health of children with special needs.

Tuesday, October 13, ‘a child-supportive family and society’. Developing child-friendly centers and communities, setting up service desks, disseminating health messages, conducting surveys and collecting feedback, and providing information on local services are among the main activities of the day.

Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility

World Children’s Day, celebrated on November 20th, has always been an occasion of great significance. On World Children’s Day 2026, as with previous years, the day champions the rights, voices, and lives of children. It’s not just about celebration, but about addressing the myriad challenges children face globally.

The date, November 20th, was chosen as it marks the anniversary of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. World Children’s Day 2026 will mark 34 years since this pivotal convention.

Children are more than just the promise of tomorrow; they’re the reality of today. In World Children’s Day 2026, SDG Resources aims to highlight this union, focusing on specific goals like Quality Education (Goal 4), Reduced Inequalities (Goal 10), and Ending Poverty (Goal 1). Each of these directly affects children, shaping their present and future.

The day also serves as a platform for governments and institutions to reaffirm commitments to policies and programs that support children’s health, education, safety, and development.

MT/MG