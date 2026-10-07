Esmaeilnezhad vows Iran volleyball will reach LA 2028 Olympics

TEHRAN - Iran men’s national volleyball team captain Amin Esmaeilnezhad has expressed confidence that Iran will qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, despite widespread doubts among fans about the team’s chances.

Esmaeilnezhad made the confident prediction during a television appearance on Iran’s state-run TV, where he joined Iranian Volleyball Federation president Milad Taghavi on the program “Olympic Village.”

During the show, a poll asked viewers whether Iran’s national volleyball team would qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics. The results reflected considerable pessimism, with nearly 85 percent of participants voting against Iran reaching the Games.

However, Esmaeilnezhad offered a completely different assessment when the host asked him directly whether Iran would qualify for Los Angeles 2028.

The opposite spiker responded with a single, emphatic word: “Yes.”

He then made his message even clearer, saying: “We will go to the Olympics.”

The captain’s confident statement comes as Iran continue their preparations for the next Olympic qualification cycle. His comments underline the team’s ambition to return to the Olympic stage and compete among the world’s best.

While the road to Los Angeles will be challenging, Esmaeilnezhad’s words send a clear message: Iran’s volleyball team are targeting an Olympic comeback.