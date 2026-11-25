TEHRAN - The host countries for 2027 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) are now confirmed, bringing the world's best national teams to arenas across four continents.

Iran will play Brazil, Russia, Japan, Bulgaria, Germany, and Argentina in Week 1 in Brazil.

To keep the competition balanced, teams are divided into groups of strength based on their FIVB World Ranking after the last VNL. Each team are then given opponents of equal overall strength across their 12 Preliminary Phase matches. Teams play four matches each week, so not every team in a pool will meet.

The FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is an annual international volleyball competition contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body. The first tournament took place between May and July 2018, with the final taking place in Lille, France.

Russia won the inaugural edition, defeating France in the final.

Men's VNL 2027 pools

Week 1 (9–13 June)

Slovenia: Slovenia, Poland, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland

Slovenia, Poland, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland Brazil: Brazil, Russia, Japan, Bulgaria, Germany, Argentina, Iran

Brazil, Russia, Japan, Bulgaria, Germany, Argentina, Iran China: China, USA, France, Serbia, Cuba, Belgium

Week 2 (23–27 June)

France: France, Poland, Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba

France, Poland, Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina, Cuba Philippines: Russia, Slovenia, USA, Japan, Finland, Iran, China

Russia, Slovenia, USA, Japan, Finland, Iran, China Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Serbia, Belgium

Week 3 (14–18 July)

Brazil: Brazil, Slovenia, Serbia, Argentina, Finland, Belgium

Brazil, Slovenia, Serbia, Argentina, Finland, Belgium USA: USA, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Germany, China

USA, Poland, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Germany, China Japan: Japan, Italy, Russia, France, Turkey, Cuba, Iran

The race for the title then heads to the men's Finals from 28 July to 1 August, where the VNL 2027 champions will be crowned.