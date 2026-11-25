TEHRAN - Iran strode confidently into the semi-finals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 with a 6-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who thoroughly controlled proceedings, will meet either Bahrain or Lebanon in their last four tie on Friday.

Mohammadali Hassanabad put Iran ahead two minutes into the match, connecting with keeper Mohammad Dastan’s long throw to confidently head in from close range past a lunging Hassan Al Eid.

Ali Mirshekari saw his attempt go over while Sobhan Faleh’s overhead kick was parried by Al Eid before Reza Dayeri closed the first period with a first-time attempt that went into the stands as the Central Asian side dominated without breaking a sweat. Ahmed Al Hamami volleyed wide in the 16th minute as Saudi Arabia attempted to have their say after the restart, the defender booting over his free-kick two minutes later.

Iran doubled their advantage in the 18th minute through a blistering free-kick from Mirshekari that gave Al Eid hardly any chance to react, and added to the scoreline four minutes later when Nazem smashed Dastan’s lob with a first-time effort into the bottom left corner, the-afc.com reported.

Davoud Baghdabadi then forced Al Eid into a diving save with a fierce overhead kick in the 28th minute while Faleh and Movahed Mohammadpour, saw their efforts saved by Saleh Al Ajami, who took over from an injured Al Eid.

Al Ajami conceded in the 33rd minute, however, when Baghdabadi took the ball from Saudi Arabia’s Ramzi Dakman and fired into the bottom right corner, and the keeper was again beaten when he failed to properly handle Hassanabad’s overhead kick a minute later.

Faleh then closed the match with a free-kick that hit the sand and bounced beyond Al Ajami to send the four-time champions into the semi-finals.