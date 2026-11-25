TEHRAN – Royan Institute, affiliated with the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR), will hold the fifth International Congress of West Asia and North Africa (WANA) on December 17–18 in Karbala, Iraq, in collaboration with Al-Sibtain University, Al-Zahraa University for Women, and other national and international universities, research institutions, and knowledge-based companies.

The two-day event will bring together researchers, university faculty members, clinicians, and representatives of biotechnology and knowledge-based industries to exchange scientific knowledge, discuss recent advances, and explore avenues for joint research and academic cooperation in stem cell science, regenerative medicine, reproductive biomedicine, and infertility treatment.

The scientific program will cover two major themes. The first day will focus on Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine, addressing stem cell research, regenerative medicine, neurological disorders, cancer immunotherapy, immune cell-based therapies, and regional cooperation among WANA member institutions in these areas.

The second day will be devoted to Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Treatment, with sessions covering male and female infertility, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and regenerative medicine in reproductive health.

The congress will be led by an international team of scientific chairs comprising Dr. Marzieh Ebrahimi, Dr. Mohammad Ali Sedighi Gilani, Dr. Ula Al-Kawaz of Iraq, and Dr. Intesar Al-Rumaihi of Iraq.

The fifth edition builds on the activities of the WANA Scientific Network, which has organized four previous international congresses. These gatherings have provided a platform for researchers and clinical specialists from member countries to exchange expertise, present scientific findings, address emerging challenges in stem cell biology and reproductive medicine, and establish professional and institutional ties.

The upcoming congress aims to further strengthen regional scientific cooperation, promote joint research and educational programs, and expand academic partnerships among universities, research institutions, and specialists across West Asia and North Africa. It also reflects Royan Institute's continued efforts to expand international scientific cooperation in reproductive biomedicine, biotechnology, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine, under the WANA Network's motto, "Education with No Borders."