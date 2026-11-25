TEHRAN – A knowledge-based company operating at the University of Tehran Science and Technology Park has developed an artificial intelligence-powered smart assistant designed to support neurosurgeons during surgical procedures.

The system integrates artificial intelligence, medical image processing, and surgical navigation technologies to enable more precise surgical planning and provide real-time guidance to surgeons during operations, IRNA reported.

The smart system aims to enhance surgical precision, improve patient safety, and expand access to advanced medical technologies for healthcare centers nationwide.

Dubbed ++BiNASO, the smart surgical assistant helps physicians examine brain structures and the location of a tumour with greater precision prior to an operation, and plan and conduct brain surgeries.

Furthermore, during the operation, the system displays the location of surgical tools and the images of the patient’s brain structure, assisting the surgeon to perform the surgery with precise instrument control.

In addition to enhancing patient safety and improving the quality of services, ++BiNASO minimizes potential surgical complications and unintended injuries.

The distinguishing feature of this AI-driven surgical assistant, compared to previously developed domestic systems in the country, is that the primary focus of ++BiNASO extends beyond conventional surgical navigation; it is designed to function as an intelligent, integrated assistant that supports the surgeon’s decision-making process.

One of the most significant capabilities of this smart surgical assistant system is the use of advanced image processing algorithms for analyzing CT and MRI scans, detecting and segmenting brain structures and tumors, and 3D reconstruction for surgical planning.

The integration of the pre-operative planning phase into the intra-operative surgical guidance is the other key feature of this product.

The high cost of advanced foreign equipment, limitations posed by sanctions, difficulties in procuring parts, and challenges related to support services have limited access to these technologies for many hospitals. The development of an advanced, domestically produced solution to address these issues will reduce reliance on foreign technologies and enhance patients' access to advanced medical equipment.

AI aims to transform healthcare system

In December 2025, the health ministry developed eight projects with a focus on smart e-health using artificial intelligence to realize the healthcare system transformation goal.

The projects include improving health literacy and self-care, designing a smart referral system, launching a national health observatory, changing health data into operational knowledge, managing the healthcare supply chain of subsidized medicines using AI, establishing a diagnosis-related groups (DRG) payment system, designing a productive smart hospital, and integrating online insurance processes, IRNA quoted Ali Jafarian, a health ministry official, as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing an event on the smart e-health system, titled ‘AI in the health sector’.

The official underlined the importance of utilizing AI to increase the speed, precision, and quality of health services, saying that AI can ease the lack of human resources in the health sector, lower diagnostic and treatment errors, and contribute to efficient use of big data.

He elaborated on a wide range of AI applications in the field of health, such as predicting pandemic outbreaks, preventing health problems using AI wearables, and offering personalized care as personal smart assistants.

Highlighting the wide use of AI in diagnosis and treatment, the official said that in pathology and radiology, AI has sped up and enhanced the accuracy of diagnosis. Also, in the future, AI will personalize treatment plans based on the individual characteristics of patients.

Jafarian also highlighted the potential of AI in improving public health, such as raising public health awareness using self-care AI applications, launching a health observatory to predict disease outbreaks using AI-powered systems, designing a smart referral system, developing smart hospitals, and an efficient insurance system.

In August 2025, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, and mobile health in managing non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Developing a smart healthcare system and increasing public awareness through preventive education and the promotion of health literacy are the key points in the future of the healthcare system, IRNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying. The adoption of modern technologies is unavoidable, so these tools can be employed to reduce costs and facilitate access to services, he added.



MT/MG