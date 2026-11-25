TEHRAN – Iran is seeking to expand pharmaceutical cooperation with Russia, including through joint drug production, technology transfer and closer collaboration in securing pharmaceutical raw materials and medical equipment, a senior lawmaker has said.

Salman Es’haqi, spokesman for the Parliament's Health and Treatment Committee, said efforts were underway to use parliamentary diplomacy to facilitate direct engagement between the two countries' legislative bodies and pharmaceutical industries.

Es'haqi said he intended to coordinate with Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf to initiate discussions with the State Duma's Committee on Health Protection, the Russian parliament's specialized body responsible for healthcare-related affairs.

The proposed talks would focus on several areas of mutual interest, including ensuring access to pharmaceutical raw materials, examining the feasibility of establishing joint drug manufacturing ventures, transferring pharmaceutical production technology and technical expertise, and strengthening cooperation in the supply of medical equipment.

Es'haqi said Russia's parliament has specialized committees dealing with healthcare in both its chambers, the State Duma and the Federation Council. The latter also addresses healthcare issues through its Committee on Social Policy.

He emphasized that parliamentary relations could provide an additional channel for addressing Iran's pharmaceutical requirements and facilitating cooperation between government institutions and private-sector manufacturers.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of broader efforts by Tehran and Moscow to strengthen bilateral ties in the healthcare sector.

In November 2022, the health ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the circulation of medical products. The agreement envisaged regulatory cooperation, the exchange of information and expertise, and measures to facilitate the presence of Iranian and Russian pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers in each other's markets.

In January 2025, the two countries also incorporated healthcare cooperation into their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. According to a report published by Tehran Times, the agreement covers the organization and management of healthcare systems, the prevention and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, medical research, digital health technologies, and the regulation of medicines and medical devices.

Iran has an established pharmaceutical manufacturing base, but the industry continues to require access to imported raw materials, specialized technologies and certain medical products. Cooperation with foreign partners could therefore help strengthen domestic production capabilities, diversify supply channels and improve access to advanced manufacturing technologies.

During a meeting with Russian health officials in May 2023, the head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. He said domestic manufacturers supplied 99 percent of the country's pharmaceutical market in terms of volume and 88 percent in terms of value at the time.

Es'haqi said securing medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials was a critical national priority and should not be hindered by administrative delays, managerial shortcomings or disagreements among executive agencies.

Although pharmaceutical procurement and supply fall primarily under the government's responsibilities, he stressed that parliament had a role in following up on public needs and using its international relations to help address potential supply problems.

He added that Iran intended to draw on all available bilateral and parliamentary channels to ensure that patients' access to essential medicines was not compromised by administrative obstacles.

The proposed engagement with Russia's State Duma is expected to provide an opportunity to explore practical mechanisms for cooperation, particularly in joint manufacturing, technology transfer and strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains.