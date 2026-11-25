TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan have joined forces to launch an international vaccinology training course aimed at strengthening expertise in vaccine research, development, and production, attracting more than 2,000 applicants from 70 countries.

The six-week program, titled “Vaccinology: From Research and Development to Vaccine Production,” was inaugurated on November 23 at the University of Karachi by Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, a 2021 Mustafa Prize laureate and Coordinator General of the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMSTECH).

The course is being organized jointly by COMSTECH, the Pasteur Institute of Iran, and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi. Around 100 researchers, students, and healthcare professionals are attending the program in person, while other participants are taking part online.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Choudhary emphasized the need for Islamic countries to invest in vaccine research and domestic manufacturing to reduce their dependence on foreign suppliers.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the importance of scientific research, innovation, and local vaccine production, adding that OIC member states need to strengthen their research institutions, train skilled scientists, and gain access to advanced vaccine technologies.

Choudhary also expressed hope that the program would facilitate the exchange of scientific expertise, expand cooperation among participating research institutions, and create further training opportunities for young researchers.

Ehsan Mostafavi, head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, highlighted the role of collaboration among research centers in advancing vaccine development. He noted that vaccine research and production require specialized knowledge across multiple disciplines, as well as appropriate scientific and technological infrastructure.

The six-week training program covers key areas of vaccinology, including immunology, vaccine design, and vaccine production technologies. It is scheduled to conclude on December 28, 2026, with a final examination.

About the Mustafa Prize

The Mustafa Prize, established in 2012, is an international science and technology award that recognizes outstanding scientific achievements and contributions with the potential to improve human life. The biennial award honors leading researchers and scientists from the Islamic world and those whose work contributes to scientific advancement and international cooperation.

The prize covers several fields, including life and medical sciences, information and communication technologies, nanoscience and nanotechnology, and basic and engineering sciences. It seeks to promote scientific excellence, encourage innovation, and strengthen research collaboration among scientific institutions and researchers.

Alongside recognizing distinguished scientists, the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation supports initiatives designed to connect scientific achievements with societal needs and nurture emerging talent. These include the Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP), the Noor Student Competition, and the KANS competition.

Choudhary received the 2021 Mustafa Prize for his contributions to bioorganic chemistry and the discovery of natural compounds with potential therapeutic applications. His research team has identified bioactive compounds from medicinal plants that could provide a basis for developing new medicines. The sixth edition of the Noor Student Competition was also dedicated to honoring his scientific achievements.