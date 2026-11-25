LONDON - In comparing two approaches to managing confrontation, the first is the approach attributed to the United States and the Israeli occupation entity. This is based on launching powerful and concentrated strikes against specific targets, in the hope of rapidly collapsing the enemy's capabilities or political will.

This approach can be understood as a vertical concentration of power at particular points. That is, directing the greatest possible amount of force towards specific centers of gravity, in order to achieve a decisive impact within a short period of time.

The risk, however, is that if the initial strikes fail to achieve their intended objectives, the attacker may be in a long confrontation, requiring additional resources and options that were not central to its original plan. Nevertheless, the success or failure of concentrated strikes is not determined by their intensity alone.

It also depends on the nature of the targets, the effectiveness of defensive systems, the targeted party's ability to absorb and recover from the strikes, and the extent to which actual military objectives are achieved. In contrast, Iran's strategy is based on the distribution and multiplication of its centers of gravity, making it more difficult for its enemy to achieve their objectives.

The ability to sustain itself is not dependent on a single center, institution or chain of command. Rather, military, security and political capabilities are distributed across multiple structures, with institutions capable of continuing to function even when certain centers come under attack.

According to this framework, this distribution operates across several levels. On the military level, this includes distributing capabilities in a way that reduces the impact of any single point within the system being targeted. On the security level, maintaining operational capacity despite infiltration and attempts to disrupt institutions.

On the political level, establishing multiple leadership structures capable of making decisions and continuing to govern the state under wartime conditions. On the popular level, maintaining a social and political base capable of providing support, depending on the nature of society and its response to the war.

On the industrial and economic level, developing the capacity to compensate for losses, sustain production and maintain the confrontation, rather than relying entirely on external supplies. The central idea is that multiplying centers of power makes it more difficult to achieve a rapid and decisive outcome, as it forces the enemy to contend with a much broader system rather than a limited number of fixed targets. This is what we refer to as horizontal distribution.

The explanation for Iran's ability to sustain itself does not lie solely in its organizational structures, distribution of capabilities or material resources. It also encompasses the political will underpinning this system. The existence of multiple institutions alone is insufficient to guarantee continuity, if the necessary will is absent or the capacity to make decisions deteriorates.

Conversely, willpower alone cannot compensate for a shortage of resources and capabilities. Therefore, what is described as the horizontal extension of centers of gravity depends on the integration of military, security, political and social elements, as well as the ability to operate across multiple fronts simultaneously.

This is what makes it difficult to subdue a state with deeply rooted institutions and the capacity to adapt. That is particularly when strikes fail to dismantle the underlying structures that enable it to endure. Iran does not deploy all its available cards simultaneously. Rather, it activates them gradually, in a manner that corresponds to developments in the confrontation.

This approach is viewed as an expression of strategic resource and capability management, based on retaining certain options and refraining from revealing the full extent of its capabilities during the initial stages. By contrast, relying on maximum-intensity strikes at the outset may result in using up a substantial portion of offensive capabilities, making it more costly to sustain pressure if the anticipated results are not achieved.

However, the comparison between these two approaches should not be treated as an absolute rule. The ability to retain strategic options depends on the nature of the war, the extent to which capabilities are exposed to attack, the capacity to replenish them, and the enemy's success in adapting to new methods of applying pressure.

A number of factors come together to make the achievement of military and political objectives more complicated: multiple centers of power, the capacity to recover and replenish capabilities, decentralization, learning from experience, the availability of domestic support, and the ability to transfer pressure to other arenas.

Consequently, the combination of these elements makes the achievement of Western objectives in Iran exceptionally difficult. It may also lead to a transition from an attempt to impose a military victory towards seeking a political way out of the confrontation.

Nevertheless, the ultimate outcome will remain dependent on what actually unfolds on the ground, and on each side's ability to preserve its capabilities, withstand the costs and adapt its strategy as circumstances evolve.

