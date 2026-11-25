TEHRAN - Iran and Indonesia have agreed to pursue the development of direct flights between the two countries and expand cooperation in Halal tourism, as both sides move towards signing a bilateral tourism cooperation agreement.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei, Iran’s deputy minister of tourism, and Ni Luh Enik Ermawati, Indonesia’s deputy minister of tourism, on the sidelines of the 127th session of the UN Tourism’s executive council in Abu Dhabi, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen tourism relations, improve transport links and facilitate travel between the two countries. Support for establishing direct flights was highlighted as a key measure to improve accessibility and encourage greater tourist flows.

The meeting also addressed the restoration and maintenance of the mausoleum of Al-Ghazali, aka Imam Mohammad Ghazali (c. 1058 – 1111), who was a Muslim scholar and polymath.

Ermawati welcomed Iran’s efforts concerning the historical and cultural site, stressing its potential role in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

The officials also explored pilgrimage routes for Indonesian visitors, with the aim of combining Iran’s religious and cultural attractions with opportunities for broader tourism development.

Mohseni-Bandpei proposed inviting Indonesian tour operators, media representatives and travel influencers to Iran for familiarization tours. The initiative is intended to give Indonesian tourism professionals first-hand exposure to Iran’s attractions, infrastructure and tourism products.

The proposal was welcomed by the Indonesian deputy minister, with both sides emphasizing the importance of joint promotional programs and closer engagement between tourism operators in the two countries.

Tourism cooperation agreement ready for signing

Finalizing a bilateral tourism cooperation agreement was another key item on the agenda.

Mohseni-Bandpei said Iran had completed its review of the draft agreement and submitted the text to Indonesia for final approval.

Ermawati said Indonesia had also finalized the text on its side and expressed hope that the agreement would be signed in the near future in the presence of the two countries’ tourism ministers.

At the proposal of Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, Indonesia’s tourism minister was invited to visit Iran and attend the upcoming Tehran International Tourism Exhibition. The visit could provide an opportunity to explore Iran’s tourism capacities and facilitate the formal signing of the agreement.

AM