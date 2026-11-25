TEHRAN – Dafineh museum group of the Mostazafan Foundation, and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a special center for designing and producing handicrafts.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony on Wednesday by Hamidreza Soleimani, the museum group’s CEO, and Barzin Zarghami, the deputy minister for handicrafts, with the aim of expanding cooperation in the handicrafts sector, supporting artisans and developing products inspired by museum artefacts.

Addressing participants, Soleimani said the center aimed to turn museum collections and their cultural narratives into economically viable products for artisans.

"The center, to be known as the National Alchemy of Iranian Art Centre (Kimia), is intended to connect Iran’s museum heritage with contemporary handicraft production while creating new economic opportunities for craftspeople."

He also pointed to the recent unveiling of the Kimia network platform in Mashhad, saying it would provide an online framework for artisans interested in collaborating with the initiative.

Speaking to the Tehran Times, Soleimani said that the center is aimed to establish a professional network of handicraft artists across the country through provincial initiatives.

Explaining the production strategy behind the Kimia brand, Soleimani said products would be developed based on the stories and significance of specific objects preserved in museums.

The approach is intended to create complementary value around the original artefacts while making their cultural and artistic narratives accessible to a wider audience, he explained.

“Kimia produces both functional and decorative handicrafts, including contemporary adaptations and smaller-scale reproductions inspired by notable objects and artworks in the Dafineh museum group’s collections. Each product is accompanied by a story highlighting its historical, cultural or artistic significance, with the broader aim of introducing Iranian handicrafts to international markets.”

Zarghami, for his part, said the agreement was part of efforts to make traditional crafts more accessible to the public and expand opportunities for artisans to market their work.

He stressed that support for handicrafts should extend beyond production to include sales, marketing and trade, noting that these stages are essential to bridging the gap between producers and consumers.

Unlike many other art forms, handicrafts are deeply rooted in rural communities and smaller towns rather than major urban centers, Zarghami said, adding that strengthening the sector's economic foundations could help revive parts of the local economy.

He underlined that the ministry had been seeking partnerships with other institutions capable of contributing to the revival and development of traditional crafts, and that the Mostazafan Foundation's readiness to establish the Kimia brand had provided an opportunity for cooperation.

Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei, a senior cultural heritage and museum expert, and former president of ICOM-Iran also attended the signing ceremony.

AM