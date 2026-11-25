TEHRAN - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro who is eying 2028 White House bid has demanded accountability over the Israeli war on Gaza, faulting former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump for not restraining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu is a failed leader," Shapiro told the Wall Street Journal. "He's led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path," Israel Hayom reported.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been threatened by Trump and his inner circle including Marco Rubio and some hawkish senators, has issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against Netanyahu in Gaza.

Shapiro also attacked potential 2028 GOP rivals Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying they "both have the stink of Donald Trump on them. It's real hard to wash clean of that."

The Democratic governor also called for dismissal of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and an end to the war on Iran, saying: "Trump decided to go it alone. Didn't explain to the American people why he was doing it, and clearly, he and Hegseth and Vance have no idea how to get out."

The U.S. and Israel jointly launched an unprovoked and illegal war on Iran on Feb. 28. The war on Iran has affected the world economy as Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic transit route that accounts for a fifth of global energy supplies.

The potential presidential nominee also described Trump’s Russia talks "an embarrassment to our country."

An observant Jew, Shapiro backs a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Following a failed July House amendment backed by over 100 Democrats to halt Israel military funding, Shapiro said Washington’s influence went unused.

"I don't think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values," Shapiro noted.

At a Friday Atlantic Council and NATO event in Philadelphia, Shapiro said Trump "actively worked to undermine Zelensky, and he has actively worked to coddle Putin."

In his talks with the WSJ, Shapiro went on to say that he is not “convinced that the next president alone can repair the damage Trump has done, and I think the reality is that it's going to take multiple generations to earn the trust of our allies again."

