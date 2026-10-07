Pezeshkian urges young talents to turn expertise into solutions

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the important role of talented and capable young people in addressing the country’s challenges, saying society today needs individuals who can draw on their scientific knowledge, expertise and capabilities to help solve people’s problems and offer practical solutions to societal challenges.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the third edition of a national competition titled "Rahi Sho" - literally meaning “Get Going”.

“If you are determined and make sustained efforts, there is no problem in the country that we cannot solve,” the president said, addressing young talented people.

He expressed confidence that Iran would be able to overcome the difficult circumstances created by its adversaries with dignity and resilience.

The Rahi Sho competition is a national annual initiative focused on addressing real-world industrial and technological challenges. It provides university students and graduates in engineering, medical sciences and basic sciences from across the country with an opportunity to work on actual industrial projects, gain a better understanding of their areas of professional interest, expand their networks, and develop a clearer picture of their future career paths.

Top-performing teams are eligible for a range of incentives, including elite-status points, cash prizes, admission to post-competition growth and acceleration programs, research grants, and opportunities to be introduced to various industrial sectors. The initiative also offers other forms of support aimed at facilitating participants’ entry into industry and contributing to the development of a knowledge-based and technology-driven economy.