Special working group formed for Chabahar-Zahedan railway operation

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development announced the formation of a working group to monitor and follow up on the operation of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway and described this rail project as a golden page in the country’s development history.

According to an IRNA report from the Specialized Mother Company for Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure of the Country, Hooshang Bazvand, in the first meeting of the working group for monitoring and following up on the operation of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, referring to the special emphasis of the government and the president on completing this project, said: The Chabahar-Zahedan railway currently holds special importance for the government and the country, and the president also has a special sensitivity toward the completion and operation of this project. The importance of this plan is such that in the current conditions, its implementation goes beyond a merely economic project.

Bazvand, emphasizing that this working group has been formed with the aim of turning plans into operational and measurable actions, said: The purpose of forming this working group is for the project implementation process to be continuously and precisely monitored and followed up, and for the obstacles ahead to be removed in the shortest possible time.

He continued: From now on, it must be clear what plan each part of the project has, how much of the plan has been realized, and what action must be taken to compensate for possible delays.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, referring to previous commitments to complete the project, added: Based on previous commitments and minutes, a specific timetable had been set for completing the project, and we cannot easily pass by these commitments. Our expectation is that all executive bodies adhere to their commitments and mobilize existing capacities to reach the designated deadline.

Referring to the president’s demand for finalizing this project, he stated: This issue is also being seriously pursued by the president, and the government’s demand is that the Chabahar-Zahedan railway become operational in the shortest possible time, and we too must pursue this demand as a serious priority until the final result is achieved.

Bazvand, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation among all bodies and groups participating in the project, noted: Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters has so far borne considerable efforts for the implementation of this project, and an important part of the operations has progressed under difficult conditions; but at the current stage, the main issue is for all capacities to be brought together and for the project to continue with greater speed and coherence.

EF/MA