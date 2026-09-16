Some 95 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 94 earthquakes have been recorded across the country in a week from September 5 to 11, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 85 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, six earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, and three earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5 have occurred in the country, irsc reported.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale, which occurred on September 6th in Kordestan province.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi experienced the highest number of earthquakes with 13, followed by Yazd with 10, Semnan and Fars each with 9 earthquakes.

During the same period, two earthquakes hit Tehran. No earthquakes were recorded in Ardabil, Alborz, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Gilan, and Hamedan provinces.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on the Richter scale.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG