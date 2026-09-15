Iranian journalists discuss ties between cinema, city in Tehran gathering

TEHRAN- A gathering marking Iran’s Cinema Day was held at the City Journalists' House in Tehran on Monday evening, bringing together journalists to share their experiences of covering cinema and discuss the relationship between film, the city and society.

Titled “Journalists’ Experiences of the Relationship between Cinema and the City,” the event was organized as an opportunity to reflect on the experiences of journalists who have spent years reporting on Iranian cinema and its relationship with urban life and society.

The gathering focused on the ways cinema and the city interact, while also providing a platform for journalists to recount their experiences of working with filmmakers and other cinema professionals.

Participants shared memories and experiences from their years of covering the cinema sector and discussed the role and potential of urban management in supporting cinematic activities.

Another focus of the meeting was the responsibilities of the Tehran Municipality’s Center for Communications and International Affairs in relation to film production and distribution.

Organizers described the gathering as an informal dialogue intended to look at cinema through the perspective of the city and the city through the perspective of cinema.

The meeting was held as part of programs marking Iran’s Cinema Day.

The gathering also highlighted the role of journalists as intermediaries between the cinema community, urban authorities and the public, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue between media professionals and those responsible for cultural management in Tehran.

September 12 marks National Cinema Day in Iran, an occasion that celebrates the country’s rich cinematic heritage and the contribution of filmmakers, actors, writers, producers and other professionals to Iranian culture.

The day provides an opportunity to reflect on the development of Iranian cinema, which has gained international recognition through its distinctive storytelling, social themes and artistic achievements, while also highlighting the important role of cinema in documenting Iranian society and engaging with cultural and social issues.

SAB/