IRGC downs third intruding US drone in 24 hours over Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN — Iran’s integrated air defense network intercepted and destroyed an intruding US MQ-1 Predator unmanned aerial vehicle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, marking the third American drone brought down within 24 hours.

The sequence of interceptions began earlier with a successful strike by the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Forces, which brought down an MQ-1 drone in southeastern Iran. This was followed by a statement released on Tuesday morning by the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which confirmed the downing of a second US drone by their air defense units.

These three consecutive interceptions within a 24-hour window highlight the seamless operational coordination across the country’s multi-layered defensive umbrella.

The latest interceptions come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions triggered by US-Israeli military aggression, which has prompted Tehran to enforce strict maritime and airspace surveillance around the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most vital energy chokepoint.

Military analysts point out that Iran’s air defense capabilities have evolved dramatically. Following US strikes on southern Iranian military and civilian sites on July 31, Iranian forces demonstrated their strategic reach by locking onto a stealth US F-35 fighter jet while simultaneously taking down an advanced MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The persistent interception of US unmanned platforms has dealt a major blow to Washington’s aerial surveillance and combat readiness in West Asia.

Reports from Western media outlets, including Bloomberg and The War Zone (TWZ), confirm that Iran’s air defense forces have neutralized more than two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones since late February. With each unit valued at roughly

30 million, total losses for the US military have climbed past the

1 billion mark, amounting to nearly 20 percent of the Pentagon’s pre-conflict Reaper inventory.

Congressional testimony reveals that the US Air Force’s active fleet of MQ-9 Reapers has plummeted to approximately 135 operational aircraft—well below the Pentagon’s mandatory minimum operational threshold of 189 platforms.

The situation is further compounded by supply shortages. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the manufacturer of the aircraft, confirmed that fewer than 10 new airframes remain available for acquisition, while the production line for the MQ-9A variant has been officially closed, leaving Washington with limited options to replenish its mounting losses.