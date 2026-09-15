Iran kicks off training for 1,000 ‘Janfada’ resistance battalions

TEHRAN — The "Janfada" (self-sacrifice) grassroots headquarters has officially announced the commencement of training and organization for 1,000 national resistance battalions.

According to its inaugural statement, the move follows overwhelming public enthusiasm and continuous appeals from citizens eager to stand alongside the country's armed forces to defend the nation.

Following close coordination with military authorities, the necessary groundwork has been laid to transition the massive civic momentum into structured tactical units.

The "Janfada" campaign officially started on March 29, emerging as a spontaneous public movement launched in direct response to persistent threats and aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran's coasts, islands, and borders. Organizers have framed the initiative as a modern reflection of Iran's deep-rooted historical tradition of national resilience. Designed to demonstrate public readiness to defend the country under sensitive geopolitical conditions, the campaign quickly exceeded expectations as millions of citizens nationwide rushed to register. Spanning diverse communities, the initiative has rapidly evolved from an open public registry into an expansive framework for popular defense and national solidarity.

