Iranian FM, Lebanese Parliament speaker discuss regional developments in phone call

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday night.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments and the necessity of strengthening coordination among regional countries to counter the hegemonic ambitions and warmongering of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and other nations in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister, highlighting Iran’s longstanding commitment to preserving Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of attacks by the genocidal Israeli regime, stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full support for Lebanon’s dignified resistance against the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime.

For his part, the Lebanese parliament speaker thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for Lebanon and provided a report on the current situation in southern Lebanon.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes against Lebanon, Berri underscored the legal and moral responsibility of the international community and Islamic countries to stop the lawlessness of the occupying regime, hold the perpetrators accountable, and ensure they are punished.

