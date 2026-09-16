Over half of eligible Iranians join Jan Fada campaign

TEHRAN – The “Jan Fada” (self-sacrificing volunteer) campaign officially launched on March 29 as a spontaneous public movement in response to persistent threats and aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

More than half of the country’s eligible citizens have registered for the initiative, according to Jan Fada spokesperson Sasan Zare, making it one of the largest public mobilization drives in the country in recent years.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Zare said more than 31.3 million people had registered so far. He described the campaign as an initiative aimed at demonstrating public readiness to defend the country and contribute to various national sectors.

“Of the 31 million people who took part in the campaign, 32 percent were women and 68 percent were men. Notably, the participants were predominantly young, with more than 60 percent under the age of 46,” he said.

According to Zare, 26 percent of volunteers expressed an interest in military and security activities, while 20 percent opted for relief and rescue operations and assistance to those affected. Another 20 percent selected social services, 17 percent volunteered for cultural, artistic, and media activities, and 13 percent offered to provide ongoing financial support. The remaining five percent were classified under miscellaneous services.

Organizers have described Jan Fada as a contemporary expression of Iran’s longstanding tradition of national resilience. The initiative, launched to demonstrate public readiness to defend the country amid heightened geopolitical tensions, quickly attracted millions of registrants nationwide.

The campaign has since expanded from a public registration drive into a broader framework for organized civic participation and national solidarity, bringing together volunteers from diverse communities.

The Jan Fada headquarters has also announced the launch of training and organizational preparations for 1,000 national resistance battalions.

The announcement follows strong public interest and repeated appeals from citizens seeking to stand alongside the country’s armed forces in defending the nation.

According to the organizers, close coordination with military authorities has paved the way for translating the campaign’s broad public participation into structured tactical units.