Deputy youth minister remembers Minab schoolchildren at IYF in Russia

YEKATERINBURG, Russia – Alireza Rahimi, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council of Youth, began his address at a meeting of youth ministers from countries participating in the International Youth Festival (IYF) in Yekaterinburg by remembering Iranian schoolchildren killed in recent attacks.

The IYF is being held in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17, bringing together young people and officials from participating countries.

Rahimi particularly recalled the students of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, who were killed when the school was targeted. He also referred to attacks in Lamerd and Kuhestak, where civilians, including children and teenagers, were among the victims.

Speaking on behalf of Iranian youth and the Iranian people, Rahimi condemned the US and Israeli military attacks against Iran, particularly attacks targeting civilians, children, schools and public gatherings.

“No political dispute, military calculation or strategic objective can justify the shedding of the blood of children and civilians,” Rahimi said, stressing that schools, homes, sports facilities and family gatherings should never become battlefields.

He said, however, that the message of Iranian youth was not one of hatred, but a call to defend independence and national dignity while pursuing just peace, lasting security and dialogue based on mutual respect.

Turning to broader youth challenges, Rahimi identified unemployment, the gap between education and future employment, unequal access to opportunities and the limited participation of young people in decision-making as major concerns.

He called for a shift from policies designed “for young people” to policies developed “with young people,” emphasizing meaningful youth participation, decentralization and cooperation between governments, universities, the private sector and civil society.

Rahimi also proposed the establishment of a Joint Youth Action Network among countries participating in the festival, with initial working groups focusing on future skills and artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and social innovation, and voluntary participation and youth diplomacy.

He said Iran was ready to host the network’s first specialized meeting or one of its working groups.

Referring to recent discussions between Iran and Russia, Rahimi said the two countries had emphasized strengthening their joint youth platform and developing a joint action plan, adding that such cooperation could serve as a model for broader international youth cooperation.

“The future belongs to countries that trust young people sooner,” Rahimi said, calling on participating countries to turn youth dialogue into practical cooperation and joint action.