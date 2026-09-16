Piazza under pressure as Iran’s Olympic path narrows

TEHRAN - Iran’s silver medal at the 2026 AVC Men’s Volleyball Continental Championship should have been celebrated as a positive step. Instead, the defeat to Japan in the final has left head coach Roberto Piazza and the Iranian federation facing a much more complicated question: what exactly is the team building toward?

Japan’s 3-0 victory in Fukuoka did more than settle the Asian title. It also handed the hosts a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, while Iran lost their clearest route to volleyball’s biggest stage. The silver medal was respectable, but the timing of the defeat makes it a painful one.

Iran are not mathematically out of the Olympic race. Twelve teams will compete in Los Angeles: the United States as hosts, five continental champions, three teams from the 2027 World Championship and three more based on the world ranking after the preliminary phase of the 2028 Volleyball Nations League.

For Iran, the remaining routes are extremely demanding.

The World Championship route would require a top-three finish in 2027, an achievement that currently looks more aspirational than realistic. The ranking route is therefore likely to become the central target. Iran are currently around 18th in the world, while several potential Olympic rivals including Slovenia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Turkey, Germany, Finland, Argentina and Serbia, sit ahead of them.

That makes every match over the next 18 months significant. Wins matter, but so do sets and individual points, because the ranking system leaves little room for careless losses against supposedly weaker opponents.

*The Piazza question

This is where the debate over Piazza becomes unavoidable. The Italian is an experienced and respected coach, and replacing him simply because Iran failed to beat Japan would be an overly simplistic reaction. Former Iran international and coach Mahmoud Afshardoust has argued that Piazza is not a minor figure in world volleyball and that the federation should judge him against the objectives established when he was appointed.

The more important question is whether Piazza’s Iran are developing an identity capable of competing with the best teams consistently—not merely producing competitive stretches in individual matches.

Against Japan, Iran stayed close deep into all three sets but repeatedly failed to turn those moments into victories. The problem was not a total lack of quality. It was the inability to make the decisive plays when the margin for error disappeared.

Piazza has also invested heavily in younger players, a strategy that carries both risk and potential reward. Iran cannot remain dependent forever on an ageing generation, but rebuilding while simultaneously chasing an Olympic qualification requires exceptional timing and execution.

The upcoming Asian Games and the 2027 World Championship will provide further evidence.

The Olympic door is still open. But after Fukuoka, Iran no longer control their destiny. Piazza’s challenge is to turn a team with potential into one that can win the moments that matter.