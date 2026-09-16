Iran to face S. Korea in 2026 Asian Games basketball SFs

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s basketball team defeated Bahrain 79-74 at the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday to book their place at the Games’ semifinals.

Mohammad Jamshidi led Iran with 20 points, while Mustafa Rashed bagged 26 points for Bahrain at the Aichi International Arena, Nagoya.

Iran will face South Korea on Friday in a battle for a spot in the men’s basketball final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The men's 5-on-5 basketball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Kita-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan from Sept. 10 to 20.