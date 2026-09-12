Iran basketball victorious over Chinese Taipei in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran bounced back from their opening defeat to Qatar with a 72-69 win over Chinese Taipei at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday.

Team Melli entered the game under pressure after suffering an unexpected 59-53 loss in their first match in Group B, but they responded strongly and showed greater composure throughout the contest.

Mohammad Jamshidi played a key role in Iran’s success, leading the team with 18 points and providing valuable scoring when his side needed it most.

Chen Ying-chun collected 29 points for Chinese Taipei.

The victory gives Iran an important boost in confidence as they continue their Asian Games campaign. After the disappointment against Qatar, the result against Chinese Taipei provides a timely response and keeps Iran’s hopes of making a deep run in the competition alive.

With Jamshidi leading the way, Iran will now look to build on this momentum in their next match against Jordan, slated for Sunday.