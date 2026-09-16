Malaysian embassy in Tehran marks 69th National Day and Malaysia Day 2026 with diaspora

TEHRAN— The Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran hosted a celebration at its premises on Wednesday, September 16, to mark the 69th National Day and Malaysia Day 2026 with the Malaysian diaspora in Iran.

The gathering brought together members of the Malaysian community in Iran to celebrate Malaysia’s national milestones and the strong bonds shared with Malaysians abroad.

The event featured an address by Dato’ Wan Aznainizam Yusri, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran.

Following is the text of his speech:

My respected and dear fellow Malaysians, Honourable guests, colleagues at the Embassy, and distinguished guests.

Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh,

Good day, and Salam Malaysia MADANI.

First and foremost, let us express our gratitude to Allah SWT, for by His grace and permission, we are able to gather here in Tehran, thousands of miles away from our homeland, to commemorate a historic occasion for our country, the 69th National Day and Malaysia Day 2026.

Although we are far away from home, our patriotic spirit and love for our homeland have never faded. Your presence here at the Embassy of Malaysia today is strong testimony that the spirit of independence and the Malaysian identity remain alive and strong, wherever we may be.

Distinguished guests,

Living abroad, amid the cool winds of Tehran, longing for home sometimes touches the heart. We miss the aroma of nasi lemak in the morning, the lively sound of our local dialects, and the peace and tranquillity of Malaysia. Yet, behind that sense of longing lies another feeling that continues to inspire us — the pride of being Malaysian.

Today, I stand before you not only with pride as the Head of Malaysia’s Diplomatic Mission in Iran, but also with a deep sense of gratitude at seeing the unity among us. For the Malaysian diaspora in Iran, Merdeka and Malaysia Day carry a very special meaning. All of you are the “Face of Malaysia” here.

On this occasion, I wish to express my highest appreciation and deepest gratitude to the entire Malaysian diaspora in Iran — our professionals, expatriates, homemakers and students. You are our “Little Ambassadors”, carrying Malaysian courtesy, our strong work ethic and our cultural harmony onto the international stage. Thank you for continuing to uphold the good name of our country, looking after one another’s welfare, and serving as a strong bridge of friendship between Malaysia and Iran. The resilience of our community here is a true reflection of the spirit of “Kesejahteraan Dinikmati” — Prosperity Enjoyed by All.

My respected and dear fellow Malaysians,

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Malaysia MADANI: Kesejahteraan Dinikmati”, carries a profound message. It reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s prosperity and the benefits of development do not remain merely figures on paper, but are genuinely felt and translated into better lives for every segment of society including all of you, the Malaysian diaspora abroad.

As we reflect on our history, let us also look back at our larger home, Malaysia. Throughout 2026, under the stewardship of the MADANI Government, our country has built a highly sustainable and encouraging economic landscape. Despite strong global economic headwinds, the Malaysia MADANI journey continues steadily, supported by tangible structural reforms:

• Our Economy is Growing Strongly: In the second quarter of 2026, Malaysia recorded Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.0%. This remarkable expansion attracted the attention of global economic analysts and was driven by the strength of the domestic and export sectors.

• World-Class Competitiveness: Through strategic investment in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technologies, Malaysia’s global competitiveness rose to 15th place in the world in 2026. We are no longer merely followers, but are becoming trendsetters in global technology.

• Inflation Brought Under Control: The Government successfully maintained inflation at around 1.8% to 1.9%, helping to safeguard the people’s basic needs and keep the cost of living stable.

• Moving Towards Developed-Nation Status: The latest World Bank report confirms that, with the momentum achieved in 2026, Malaysia now stands on the threshold of being recognised as a developed nation.

These statistics are not merely dry figures on paper. They tell the story of the hard work, sacrifices and determination of the Malaysian people to see our country rise with strength and confidence.

Dear Malaysians in Iran,

What do Merdeka and Malaysia Day mean to all of us who are living abroad? Here in Tehran, the meaning of independence goes beyond simply flying the Jalur Gemilang or singing Negaraku.

As members of the Malaysian diaspora, all of you are Malaysia’s “Little Ambassadors”. Every action, your professionalism, work ethic and personal conduct here in Iran reflect the image, dignity and values of an independent nation called Malaysia. For the diaspora, independence means having the ability to stand on equal footing with the international community, contribute your expertise, and at the same time never forget your roots and national identity.

Malaysia Day, meanwhile, reminds us of the importance of unity in diversity. Although we come from different backgrounds, ethnic groups, religions and political

views, when we are abroad, we share one common identity — we are Malaysians. Therefore, let us make the Malaysian diaspora community in Iran one large family that supports one another, remains united, and continues to protect the good name of our homeland.

On behalf of myself and my colleagues at the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, we will remain committed to strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly by exploring new post-pandemic opportunities in trade, culture and education. We will also remain committed to providing the best possible consular services, particularly to all Malaysians residing throughout Iran.

Distinguished guests,

As we enjoy the Malaysian dishes that will be served shortly, let us loosen our samping, put on a smile, and strengthen the bonds of friendship and fellowship among us. Let this Embassy be your second home — a place where the Malaysian part of your heart can find comfort from the longing for home.

In closing, I wish to record my highest appreciation to the entire organising committee and everyone who has contributed to the success of today’s event. To all Malaysians in Iran, I wish you a Happy 69th National Day and a Happy Malaysia Day 2026!

May Allah SWT continue to protect Malaysia in peace, bless our diaspora in Iran with good health, and fill our hearts with enduring love and affection.

Wabillahi Taufiq Wal Hidayah, Wassalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh.

Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka!

Please enjoy the occasion, and thank you.