TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said at the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange meeting: At the BRICS summit, we received very good feedback both from the heads of member states and in the meetings held with the countries present at this summit, very useful grounds for cooperation in various economic fields were understood and agreed upon.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the 318th meeting of the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange was held under the chairmanship of Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance; in this meeting, while reviewing the capital market situation, items from the agenda were raised and approved.

At the beginning of the meeting, Madanizadeh presented a report on the achievements of the trip to Russia and India and the BRICS economic ministers meeting to the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange.

The Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, noting that the summary of the news and events of the BRICS summit and the understandings of this meeting have been reflected in the media, said: In these meetings, we received very good feedback both from the heads of BRICS member states and in the meetings held with the countries present at this summit, very useful grounds for cooperation in various economic fields were understood and agreed upon.

Madanizadeh considered the creation of the necessary grounds for interactions with BRICS member banks, including Russian banks, as another achievement of this trip and added: These agreements will definitely be path-breaking for the private sector and the country’s economy.

Ultimately, for Iran, BRICS is more than politics: it is a vast market and network of trade, finance, and transit routes. Iran joined in 2024, but already trades heavily with members—about $23.7 billion in exports and $38.8 billion in imports. The main obstacle is not buyers but payments, banking, insurance, and sanctions. BRICS efforts on local currencies and payment connectivity matter greatly. China dominates Iran’s BRICS trade, so diversification is essential. Iran can also become a North–South transit route. Membership alone is insufficient; real gains require contracts, payments, investment, balanced higher-value trade, and real goods flows.

MA