Basketball players Jafari and Aliakbari doubt for 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iranian basketball internationals Mehdi Jafari and Hassan Aliakbari have suffered injuries during the national team’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Jafari sustained a knee injury during one of Iran’s training sessions ahead of the Asian Games. The player has undergone an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury and assess his availability for the upcoming competition.

Meanwhile, Aliakbari has also been sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury during training. His condition is currently being evaluated by the Iran national team’s medical staff, with further examinations and treatment underway.

The Iranian Basketball Federation is expected to announce the results of the medical assessments once the necessary examinations have been completed. The final decision regarding the severity of both injuries and the players’ potential availability for the Asian Games will be made following consultations with the national team’s medical and coaching staff.

The injuries come at an important stage of Iran’s preparations for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, as the national team continue their training camp ahead of the continental competition. Any extended absence for Jafari or Aliakbari could affect Iran’s plans and squad depth heading into the tournament.

Further updates on the condition of both players will be released following the completion of their medical evaluations.