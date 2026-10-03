Let development become a common language connecting the world

TEHRAN — On September 25, the High-level Dialogue on the Fifth Anniversary of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

In a congratulatory message to the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that development is an eternal theme of human society and the key to achieving people's well-being. He stressed that over the past five years, cooperation projects under the Global Development Initiative have been implemented in more than 120 countries. As an Iranian media professional, I believe this message not only reviews the practical experience of the past five years, but also offers a perspective worth noting for understanding international development cooperation today.

In 2021, as the global economy struggled to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges involving poverty, food security, public health, and development financing became increasingly prominent. Against this backdrop, President Xi proposed the Global Development Initiative at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, calling for development to be given priority and for a people-centered approach, inclusive and universally beneficial development, innovation-driven growth, harmony between humanity and nature, and an action-oriented approach. Five years on, the initiative has moved from concept to practice. According to figures released by China, more than 130 countries and international organizations have supported and participated in related cooperation, with more than 23 billion USD in funds mobilized and over 1,800 cooperation projects implemented, alongside extensive personnel training programs.

For Iran, the significance of the Global Development Initiative is particularly worth examining from the perspective of people's livelihoods. In recent years, Iran's economic and social development has faced a complex external environment, while areas such as public health and services for the elderly and people with disabilities continue to require international cooperation. The Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund has supported projects in Iran involving emergency responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid HIV testing. A project launched in 2025 to provide health assistance to people with disabilities and the elderly in Iran has further brought such cooperation into the realm of everyday livelihoods. Iranian officials have welcomed the project and expressed their willingness to continue strengthening related cooperation.

The value of these projects lies not only in the provision of funding and supplies. For a developing country such as Iran, access to technology, experience and capacity-building support on the basis of equality is equally important. In recent years, the Global Development Initiative has gradually expanded cooperation into areas including the digital economy, new energy and disaster prevention and mitigation. China has also proposed training 10,000 engineers from developing countries over the next five years. This means that development cooperation is moving from addressing immediate problems toward strengthening long-term development capacity.

Of course, five years is only a milestone. The continued effectiveness of the Global Development Initiative will ultimately depend on whether projects genuinely respond to local needs, whether they can deliver sustainable results, and whether participating countries can fully play their role as the primary actors in development. For Iran, perhaps the most meaningful path is to connect international initiatives with the country's own development plans, people's livelihood needs, and industrial capabilities, so that the results of cooperation can be translated more effectively into tangible benefits in employment, healthcare, education, science and technology, and green development.

From Tehran's perspective, what the world needs today is not more confrontation, but more development opportunities. President Xi's latest message once again emphasized a people-centered approach and win-win cooperation, demonstrating that the Global Development Initiative is not merely an abstract slogan, but an effort to make the fruits of development more tangible and accessible to people. For Iran and other developing countries, a more open and inclusive international environment that attaches greater importance to the right to development is undoubtedly meaningful. Five years after its launch, whether the Global Development Initiative can go deeper and farther will also depend on the ability of countries to turn their shared aspirations into concrete cooperation.

