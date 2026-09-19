Iran lose to Kuwait in Asian Games handball opener

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s handball team suffered a narrow 26-24 defeat to Kuwait in their opening match of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

Team Melli, coached by Nenad Kljaić, produced a strong performance in the first half but were unable to maintain their advantage as Kuwait secured victory in the closing stages.

Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Kuwait, Bahrain, South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Iran’s Preliminary Round Schedule:

Monday, Sept. 21: Iran vs. Bahrain

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Iran vs. South Korea

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Iran vs. Kazakhstan