Iran lose to Kuwait in Asian Games handball opener
September 19, 2026 - 13:44
TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s handball team suffered a narrow 26-24 defeat to Kuwait in their opening match of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.
Team Melli, coached by Nenad Kljaić, produced a strong performance in the first half but were unable to maintain their advantage as Kuwait secured victory in the closing stages.
Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Kuwait, Bahrain, South Korea and Kazakhstan.
Iran’s Preliminary Round Schedule:
Monday, Sept. 21: Iran vs. Bahrain
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Iran vs. South Korea
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Iran vs. Kazakhstan
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