Board of directors of Iranian committee of ICC elected

TEHRAN- The election of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) was held concurrently with the meeting of the Council of this committee at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The Council meeting of the Iranian Committee of ICC was chaired by Samad Hassanzadeh, President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and with the attendance of Abolfazl Roghani Golpayegani, Secretary General of the Iran Chamber, Ahmad Pour-Fallah, the Chairman of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce, and 23 of the 24 members of this Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Samad Hassanzadeh, President of the Iran Chamber, while appreciating the efforts and successes of the Iranian Committee of ICC and its Secretary General, referred to the economic conditions prevailing in the country and the role of private-sector economic actors in ensuring market security.

Hassanzadeh emphasized the effective role of this committee in developing the international relations of economic actors and chambers of commerce and in enhancing these interactions, and referred to the planning ahead for the Iranian Committee of ICC.

Then, Mohammad Khazaei, while appreciating the effective and comprehensive support of the President and Board of Directors of the Iranian Committee during the past three-year term, considered these supports among the important factors in achieving the recent accomplishments of the Iranian Committee of ICC.

Khazaei also presented a report on the most important measures and activities of the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, the negotiations and interactions conducted with ICC presidents and affiliated bodies, and the agreements reached.

Later in the meeting, given the completion of the three-year term of the Board of Directors of the Iranian Committee of ICC, the Council meeting entered the process of electing the new Board of Directors.

EF/MA