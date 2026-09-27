DOE steps up efforts to restore Persian yellow deer population

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) is carrying out research, conservation, and breeding programs aimed at restoring the population of Persian yellow deer in designated natural habitats and wildlife breeding centers across the country.

Conservation efforts to recover the threatened species are being pursued through two complementary approaches: in-situ conservation in its natural habitats and ex-situ conservation in managed settings, IRNA quoted Mohammad Nosrati, an official with the DOE, as saying.

To conserve the animal in its natural habitat, the feasibility study for the reintroduction of Persian fallow deer in chosen habitats in Fars and Yazd provinces is placed on the agenda to be conducted.

As part of the plan to reinforce the number of Persian yellow deer and enhance its restoration, DOE has allocated funding for monitoring and assessing the population of the species introduced into Ilam, Khuzestan, Fars and Yazd provinces. The effort aims to study the population dynamics, identify threats, evaluate habitat desirability, and assess the conservation status of the species, he added.

Referring to the conservation measures being conducted outside the natural habitat, Nosrati said the DOE is organizing fallow deer breeding centers at different sites such as Azadi, Arsanjan, Miankotal, Dasht-e Naz, Rashkan, Bagh-e Shadi, Mahour Dasht-Yafteh, Karun Agro-Industry, and Fandoqlu, where population management, the translocation of Persian deer to natural habitats, and the assessment of the species’ genetic purity are put on the agenda.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Iranian yellow deer is categorized as an endangered species.

Almost half a century ago, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 50 years ago, four yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer. They were released in different regions of Iran for better reproduction.

Thanks to the effective implementation of the conservation program, the number of Persian yellow deer has risen from 5 in the Iranian year 1398 (2019 – 2020), to 19 this year.

Genetic map for endangered species being developed

The DOE is developing a genetic map of endangered wildlife species to increase their chance of survival, create a breeding plan, manage their population, and address the risks facing them in their natural habitats.

Effective conservation of endangered species is almost unattainable without a precise understanding of population genetics. To this end, genetic and molecular studies of key wildlife species in the country have been put on the agenda, ensuring that management decisions are based on accurate scientific data, IRNA quoted the head of the National Museum of Natural History and Genetic Resources, Leila Ezzeddinlou, as saying.

Preserving genetic diversity within and between populations, preventing declines in effective population size, avoiding inbreeding and genetic erosion, conserving genes adapted to diverse environmental conditions, and providing genetic resources for species restoration, propagation, and introduction or reintroduction programs are among primary objectives of these studies, she added.

Referring to three research agreements signed between the DOE, the College of Agricultural and Natural Resources of the University of Tehran, and Gorgan University, the official said that as part of the cooperation, a project is underway to investigate the genomic diversity and phylogeny of Levant viper and Latifi’s viper populations, employing conservation and therapeutic approaches based on genomic markers.

Moreover, the development of genetic profiles and maps for the Asiatic cheetahs, black bear, and Persian yellow deer, as keystone and threatened species, has kicked off.

The other part of the agreements focuses on the assessment of genetic variation, inbreeding, and kinship relationships within the Persian zebra population, which is being conducted in collaboration with Yazd’s provincial DOE department. The initiative plays a key role in managing small populations and preventing the loss of genetic biodiversity, she highlighted.

From accelerated extinction to successful revival of species

Despite worrisome facts about the speed at which species are disappearing, there has been good news of endangered species making a comeback, highlighting the role of conservation efforts in preventing extinction and helping vulnerable wildlife recover.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, about 154 vertebrate animal species, and around 25 percent of plant species in the country are at risk of extinction, with 117 species being classified as critically endangered in the national list. Persian zebra, Asiatic cheetah, black bear, great bustard, and yellow deer are among animals that are in danger of extinction.

Among extinct animals, the Hyrcanian tiger and Persian lion are the two feline species that have disappeared forever in the country. Fortunately, Persian zebra and Persian yellow deer are examples of successful conservation efforts where scientific measures and local community participation have resulted in the species’ recovery, doe.ir quoted Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the DOE, as saying.

Referring to successful recovery stories of species in Iran, Zohrabi noted that for years, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 65 years ago, some yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer.

Their conservation program commenced immediately by breeding them in captivity and transferring them to natural habitats for better reproduction, Zohrabi noted.

The birth of the first Persian yellow deer in the current Iranian year, which started on March 21, in Karkheh National Park, southwestern Khuzestan province, has raised hopes for the revival of this unique animal species.

The Persian zebra is a subspecies of onager, which is critically in danger of extinction. With the birth of a foal in Yazd province, the current population of Persian zebra is estimated to be more than 50, indicating improved habitat conditions and effective conservation management of the endangered animal.

The conservation efforts include a field program that encompasses strengthening natural infrastructure and promoting environmental sustainability, such as monitoring water resources.

According to DOE, the total number of Asiatic cheetahs in the country’s protected areas amounts to 27, with five other cheetahs living in breeding sites, and six in captivity.

In September 2025, the DOE resumed the implementation of the national project to protect Asiatic cheetahs after a six-year hiatus.

Expounding on the DOE's achievements and measures, the official said that for each endangered species, a specific action plan has been developed, and a specialized committee, in collaboration with universities and scientific organizations, is working to protect and restore species based on scientific data and studies.

There are over 337 protected areas under the supervision of the DOE; the country has 13 biosphere reserves and 226 wetlands nationwide, out of which 26 are inscribed on the Ramsar List as wetlands of international importance.

The country has so far prepared plans for the preservation of 25 endangered species, such as the Persian cheetah, zebra, Asiatic black bear, yellow deer, lesser white-fronted geese, white-headed duck, Persian salamander, blind cave fish, and luristanica Sorbus (a rare plant species that is native to Iran). The DOE is preparing thirteen more plans.

MT/MG