Iran customs nears 3-day clearance target

TEHRAN- Iran’s customs clearance times have fallen sharply, with the average dropping from 143 hours to 73 hours—roughly a 50 percent reduction—bringing the country within about one hour of its three-day clearance target. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is pursuing that goal as part of a broader foreign trade facilitation program.

According to Hassan Alidousti, acting deputy for planning and international affairs at Iran Customs, key factors include a larger share of low-risk goods on the “green path,” expanded use of risk profiles, smartization, and reformed customs procedures. Risk management allows goods to be classified by risk level, with controls matched to each consignment.

The ministry is also advancing coordinated border management and seamless transport. Officials note that more than 20 agencies are involved in border and trade processes, and not all delays originate with customs. Coordinated border management seeks better inter-agency cooperation and less duplication, while seamless transport aims to move goods from entry points to destinations with fewer unnecessary stops.

Essential goods are receiving priority. Grains, livestock inputs, edible oil, medicine, and medical equipment are on the green path and clear faster. About 4.5–4.6 million tons of essential goods are currently being cleared at customs, ports, and entry points, with livestock inputs, edible oil, and oilseeds making up much of the volume; Imam Khomeini Port holds a significant share.

Clearance time also depends on permits, transport, and foreign currency allocation. The minister has stressed coordination with the Central Bank and relevant agencies. By continuing risk management, smartization, coordinated border management, and seamless transport, Iran aims to complete the three-day clearance process and ease goods entry and clearance. Customs officials say the reforms are already reducing dwell time at entry points, and further gains are expected as more consignments qualify for the green path and digital procedures replace manual steps.

MA