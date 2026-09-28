Unloading of essential goods at northern ports accelerated

TEHRAN- The CEO of the Ports and Maritime Organization announced a more than 90% growth in the unloading of essential goods at northern ports and, referring to port and customs operations becoming 24-hour, reported a significant reduction in the unloading time of vessels and cargo dwell time at port terminals and the country’s transit borders.

According to an IRNA report, Mohammad Shakibi-Nasb said Monday in a gathering of reporters, while explaining the latest measures of the Ports and Maritime Organization in developing capacities and improving productivity in the country’s ports, especially northern ports: In the area of cargo warehousing, currently, in addition to operational capacities inside the ports, more than 55% of warehousing capacity is located in areas surrounding the ports under customs supervision; with optimal use of these facilities, the process of stockpiling and storing goods has been facilitated.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development pointed to the organization’s responsiveness to the demands of economic actors and added: One of the main concerns of traders was the supply of strategic equipment at northern ports; in this regard, part of the unloading and loading equipment was transferred from southern ports to the north of the country.

Referring to the organization’s serious approach to increasing productivity, he emphasized: With coordination and agreement made with the Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, working hours and the processes of unloading, loading, and exit of goods were planned on a 24-hour basis; a synergistic measure that has had a significant impact on improving the operational capacity and productivity of the ports.

MA