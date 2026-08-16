Iran, Russia discuss cultural cooperation in Ankara

TEHRAN – In a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, the Iranian cultural attaché in Ankara, Asghar Farsi, and the president of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Ankara (Russian House Ankara) Alexander Sotnichenko reached an agreement with the aim of developing cinematic cooperation and joint cultural programs.

During the meeting, the two sides, emphasizing the importance of cultural relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, examined the existing capacities for expanding cultural cooperation in Turkey and stressed the need to strengthen communication and interaction between the cultural institutions of the two countries, ILNA reported.

Farsi emphasized the importance of developing cultural relations between Iran and Russia and leveraging the two countries’ shared capacities in the fields of culture and art. Referring to the numerous areas of cooperation between the two countries, he identified the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint cultural programs as among the effective means of deepening cultural relations.

Referring to the only official Persian language teaching center in Ankara, Iran’s cultural attaché described the center as one of the most important Persian language teaching institutions, adding: “The Persian Language Center of the Cultural Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara, which focuses on teaching Persian to non-native speakers, has several decades of experience in this field and can share its expertise with the Russian House Ankara.”

A major part of the meeting was devoted to examining cooperation capacities in the field of cinema and visual productions.

The two sides discussed the possibility of greater cooperation and interaction in organizing cinematic events, screening Iranian and Russian films, introducing the cinematic capacities of the two countries, and providing the groundwork for closer ties between filmmakers and industry professionals.

Additionally, the topic of holding joint Iran-Russia cultural days was considered one of the effective means of introducing the culture, art, and cultural heritage of the two countries in Turkey.

The two sides emphasized that holding joint cultural programs could provide a suitable platform for introducing the cultural capacities of the two countries to Turkish society, as well as creating connections among artists, writers, and cultural figures.

Later in the meeting, avenues for cooperation in the fields of books, publishing, and joint cultural exhibitions were also discussed, with emphasis placed on participating in book fairs, introducing works and authors, translating and publishing literary and cultural works, and building connections between publishers of the two countries.

In another part of the meeting, ways to expand communication between the Iranian and Russian cultural representative offices in Ankara were examined, with both sides stressing the continuation of consultations and exchange of views on cultural and artistic matters, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation.

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