Iran urges agricultural cooperation among EAEU member states

TEHRAN- Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture emphasized the development of agricultural cooperation, expansion of agricultural trade, and utilization of the capacities of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to IRNA report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Akbar Fathi, at the seventh meeting of the Agricultural Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, while pointing to the importance of developing regional cooperation in the agricultural sector, deemed it necessary to strengthen economic, trade, and investment relations between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He referred to Iran's capacities in various fields of agriculture, food industries, greenhouse products, machinery, processing industries, and halal food production, and stated: The development of agricultural cooperation among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union can pave the way for increasing trade exchanges, developing joint investments, and creating new markets for agricultural products.

The Deputy for Planning and Economy of the Ministry of Agriculture described the expansion of agricultural trade and facilitation of exchanges among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union as important axes of future cooperation and added: In this regard, identifying market capacities of member states, removing trade barriers, strengthening communication between private sectors, and establishing effective mechanisms to increase exports and imports of agricultural products are essential.

He also declared the optimal use of production factors and resources, especially lands, expansion of processing and complementary industries, enhancement of added value, reduction of losses, and completion of agricultural and food value chains as opportunities for agro-industries, and said: Providing legal frameworks, facilitating financing, and offering scientific, technical, and commercial consultations can help expand the activities of private agro-industries and improve their profitability.

Fathi also, pointing to the capacity of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the fields of natural resources, agricultural lands, and production, emphasized the necessity of targeted use of extraterritorial cultivation capacity and joint investment.

He added: Implementing joint production and agricultural projects in countries with capacity can, while helping to ensure sustainable supply of products and needed inputs, provide the ground for more active presence of the private sector and development of economic cooperation among regional countries.

The Deputy for Planning and Economy of the Ministry of Agriculture, in another part of his remarks, deemed it necessary to strengthen agricultural diplomacy and continue specialized dialogues among regional countries to achieve common goals, and stated: Iran is ready to utilize existing capacities to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and cooperate with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the path of increasing trade, investment, technology transfer, and development of agricultural value chains.

He referred to halal food production in Iran and added: The halal brand guarantees the health and quality of food; all agricultural and food products in Iran are produced and supplied in halal form, which fortunately, due to health assurance, its demand in global markets is increasing.

Fathi continued: Recognition of halal food within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union provides an opportunity for access to the population of member states as well as access to global markets, especially Southeast Asia and West Asia.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, in conclusion, emphasized the importance of continuing specialized meetings, following up on agreements, and transforming existing capacities into operational and economic projects, and said: The development of agricultural cooperation can play an effective role in deepening economic relations and securing common interests of regional countries.

MA