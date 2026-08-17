Korean ambassador hosts luncheon for Iranian GKS scholars amid wartime challenges

TEHRAN – The Cultural Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Iran (Cultural Attaché Ohk Nara) announced that on August 5, 2026, Kim Junpyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, hosted a luncheon at his residence for students selected for the 2026 Korean Government Scholarship Program (GKS) and the Korea Studies Scholarship of the Academy of Korean Studies (AKS).

A Gathering of Dreams: GKS Alumni Association Event Brings Scholars Together

This program was organized as one of the events of the GKS Alumni Association, with approximately 20 Iranian graduate students who are set to begin their studies in the fall semester in attendance. The program included a congratulatory speech and message from Ambassador Kim Junpyo, an educational and advisory session with a GKS alumna serving as a mentor, a Korean luncheon, and a hands-on experience with Korean cultural artifacts provided by the National Folk Museum of Korea.

Universities where GKS scholars will study (in Korean alphabetical order): Kangwon National University, Gyeongsang National University, Kookmin University, Dong-A University, Pusan National University, Seoul National University, Soonchunhyang University, Yeungnam University, Wonkwang University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Hanyang University, Hongik University, and others. In total, 20 students—9 doctoral candidates and 11 master's students—participated, along with 2 master's students from the Academy of Korean Studies (AKS).

Ambassador's Call: "Be the New BTS Bridge Between Tehran and Seoul"

Ambassador Kim Junpyo said in his remarks: "You, who did not give up on your dreams of studying and learning even in wartime conditions, are among the brightest scholars accepted in the over 60-year history of GKS." He also encouraged them to serve as a "new BTS" (Bridge between Tehran and Seoul), playing a key role in building a bridge between Korea and Iran.

In the advisory session held via video with GKS alumna Helia Nikzad—who earned her master's from Ewha Womans University and now works at a media company in Korea—she advised: "Don't be afraid of making mistakes. Make an effort to speak Korean. By actively participating in classes and volunteering activities related to your interests, you can better understand Korea and have a successful experience as an international student." She also introduced programs such as the Korea Tourism Organization's Ambassador Program and a Korean media essay competition.

Mentorship and Memories: From Campus Videos to Hanbok Experiences

In the second part of the program, Ghazal Esmaeili, a current GKS master's student at Korea University, served as a mentor. She shared videos filmed across the university campus and said: "Instead of comparing yourself to others, if you work hard every day to achieve your dreams, you will see yourself grow in ways that will amaze you compared to the past."

Afterward, attendees enjoyed a Korean luncheon at the ambassador's residence, featuring dishes such as dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken), chapchae (glass noodles), and Korean-style fried chicken with a special Korean sauce. The program continued with opportunities to explore cultural artifacts from the National Folk Museum of Korea and experience wearing hanbok (traditional Korean attire), creating memorable moments and taking souvenir photos.

Commitment Beyond Crisis: Embassy and Institutions Ensure Scholarship Continuity

Cultural Attaché Ohk Nara said: "Seeing students who did not give up on their dreams even during the war, I realized that although conditions were difficult, we were able to overcome numerous challenges and complete the scholarship selection process." He added: "I sincerely thank the institutions that cooperated and accompanied us. We will continue to make greater efforts to activate the GKS Alumni Association in Iran."

Amid the war conditions in Iran, the Cultural Section of the Korean Embassy implemented alternative measures to ensure the safety of students preparing for the selection stages. The National Institute for International Education (NIIED) also developed an emergency GKS response plan for the Middle East, showing special support and attention to applicants from the region. The Graduate School of Korean Studies at the Academy of Korean Studies (AKS), likewise, made efforts to minimize administrative burdens for applicants determined to continue their studies even under wartime conditions, while maintaining fairness and impartiality in the admissions process.