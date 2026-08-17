Iran, Armenia explore livestock imports, border investment in agricultural talks

TEHRAN- Iran's Deputy Minister of Planning and Economy of the Ministry of Agriculture, in a meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation in the import of light livestock and utilization of Armenia's pasture capacities.

According to Mehr News Agency, Akbar Fathi, Deputy Minister of Planning and Economy of Iran's Ministry of Agriculture, on the sidelines of the seventh meeting of the Agricultural Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Almaty, Kazakhstan, met and held talks with Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, regarding ways to develop economic and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, existing capacities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural and livestock sectors were reviewed, and both sides emphasized the necessity of utilizing mutual capacities to increase economic interactions, develop product trade, and joint investment.

One of the main axes of this meeting was examining the capacity for importing light livestock from the Republic of Armenia. In this regard, existing capacities for developing cooperation in the livestock sector, supplying needed livestock, and establishing appropriate mechanisms to facilitate exchanges were reviewed, and the necessity of pursuing the matter through specialized channels while observing health and veterinary standards and requirements was emphasized.

Also in this meeting, the issue of joint investments in border areas, especially capacities available at zero-border points, was considered.

Both sides emphasized identifying economic and agricultural capacities of border areas and preparing the ground for the presence of the private sector of the two countries to implement joint projects — a matter that can lead to the development of production activities, increased exchanges, and strengthening of economic ties between the border regions of the two countries.

Development of cooperation in the field of greenhouse cultivation was another axis of the negotiations. In this framework, existing capacities for investment and development of greenhouse units and utilization of the knowledge and experience of the two countries in this sector were reviewed.

Also, the utilization of the pasture capacity of the Republic of Armenia for developing cooperation related to livestock and animal products was discussed and exchanged, and the necessity of expert examination of existing capacities and formulation of executive mechanisms for economic and sustainable utilization of these capacities was emphasized.

At the end of this meeting, both sides emphasized the continuation of consultations and follow-up on the discussed issues with the aim of developing agricultural trade, facilitating livestock cooperation, attracting joint investment, developing greenhouses, and activating the capacities of border areas.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of the seventh meeting of the Agricultural Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in Almaty, in line with the development of agricultural diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, strengthening economic relations with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, and utilizing joint capacities for sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

EF/MA