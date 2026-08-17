Iran’s top flight begins with strong starts for the title contenders

TEHRAN - The 2026/27 season of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL)has begun with an immediate reminder of the competition’s unpredictability, as the 26th edition kicked off with strong performances from several of the country’s biggest clubs.

The opening round, played on August 14–15, produced 17 goals, with three home wins, three away victories and three draws.

Esteghlal made the biggest statement of the opening weekend. The Tehran giants defeated Mes Shahr-e Babak 4–0, combining attacking efficiency with a clean sheet. Saeid Saharkhizan scored twice, while Mohammadhossein Eslami and Esmaeil Gholizadeh completed the emphatic victory. The result put Esteghlal at the top of the early standings on goal difference.

Persepolis also started the campaign with three points, beating Shams Azar Qazvin 2–0 away from home. Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi and Mohammad Omri scored in the first half, giving new head coach Mehdi Tartar an encouraging start to his tenure. Persepolis’ two-goal first half was also described as the best opening 45 minutes in the club’s history in the league.

Sepahan and Tractor, two other major contenders, also began with victories. Sepahan defeated Chadormalou 2–0 in Yazd, while Tractor beat newly promoted Paykan by the same score.

These results suggest that the traditional title contenders are determined to establish themselves at the top from the opening weeks.

The opening round was also significant because the previous league season had ended prematurely, leaving the question of the championship unresolved. The new campaign therefore represents more than simply the start of another season: it is a fresh beginning for Iranian club football after an unusual and disrupted year.

With the Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis scheduled for Matchweek Five, the title race is already attracting attention. Yet the first round has also offered an important reminder: impressive opening results can create momentum, but the long road to the championship has only just begun.