Festival of Kindness: supporting children and protecting their right to education

TEHRAN – As the new academic year begins across Iran, the annual Jashn-e Atefeha, literally meaning the Festival of Kindness, is once again bringing together people, charities and public organizations in a nationwide effort to support students from underprivileged families and help ensure that financial hardship does not keep children from education.

The festival, traditionally held at the beginning of the Iranian school year, calls on citizens to contribute school supplies, clothing, educational materials, and financial assistance to children and families in need.

The initiative is mainly organized by the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, in cooperation with other charitable and public institutions.

Hamed Sabouri, the deputy education minister, said that the 35th edition of the festival will be held in schools for a full week this year for the first time, giving students, families and the education community more time to take part in the charitable initiative.

Sabouri added that the event is being held under the central slogan, “A Breeze of Kindness with Students’ Charitable Spirit.” Under this year’s plan, the festival will continue in schools for one week starting October 6, he noted.Bottom of Form

The primary aim of the festival is to promote equal access to education and ease the financial burden faced by low-income families. Donations collected during the event are used to provide essential school necessities for disadvantaged students, allowing them to start the academic year with the basic resources needed for their education.

The initiative dates back to the early years following the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and has gradually developed into one of the country's best-known public charity events. Over the years, the festival has attracted participation from government bodies, charities, businesses, schools, volunteers and ordinary citizens.

The festival's name conveys the idea of affection, compassion and caring for others, reflecting the spirit behind the initiative. It seeks not only to provide material assistance but also to strengthen a culture of solidarity and social responsibility.

Donation drives are held in cities and towns across the country, with collection points set up at public venues and through participating organizations. In recent years, online and electronic payment channels have also made it easier for people to contribute.

The festival has thus become more than an annual charity drive. It serves as a reminder of the importance of collective responsibility in supporting children and protecting their right to education, particularly at a time when economic challenges can place additional pressure on vulnerable families.