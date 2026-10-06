Officials explore ways to enhance co-op with Iraqi universities

TEHRAN – The chancellor of Shiraz University, Alireza Afsharfar, and the newly appointed Iran’s scientific counselor in Iraq, Mohammad-Javad Najafi, have explored the potential to expand academic ties with Iraqi universities.

The officials met on September 26, discussing ways to develop collaborative educational courses, exchange students and professors, attract international students, and conduct joint research projects, msrt.ir reported.

Establishing dual degree programs, holding summer schools and educational courses in English and Arabic languages, and participating in Iran-Iraq Science Week were among other issues highlighted by the officials.

The officials also highlighted the need to share the scientific and educational capacities and the capabilities of Shiraz University with Iraqi students, and to implement research projects on shared challenges like dust storms and the environment. They also discussed ways to foster ties with universities and scientific centers in Lebanon and Kurdistan.

Enhancing tech ties

Ehsan Qaboul, head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s Center for International Scientific Cooperation, and Safaa Taqi Abd Nour Al-Issawi, president of Mustansiriya University, have highlighted the need to boost technological cooperation and implement previously reached agreements.

The officials met on Tuesday in Tehran and agreed to conduct joint research projects and supervise postgraduate theses focused on Iran-Iraq shared issues, including economic, social, cultural, agricultural, and industrial challenges, IRNA reported.

Both parties agreed to have an active participation in the third Iran-Iraq Science Week. Qaboul, for his part, said the Iraqi university is expected to play an effective role in the week through defining and executing practical and synergistic programs in cooperation with top Iranian universities.

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable achievements in developing infrastructures for technology and innovation ecosystems, the official voiced the country’s readiness for collaboration with Iraqi research and academic centers to produce joint technological services and products.

The proposals were well-received by the Iraqi official. He announced the university’s determination to expand ties with leading Iranian universities while highlighting the need to follow up on the implementation of these agreements in the shortest possible time.

On August 6, Iraqi officials in a meeting with Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, called for expanding academic, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran.

The science minister met Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Haider Abd-Dahd Al-Rubaie, Iraq’s Minister of Health, Abdul-Hussein al-Mousawi, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi, in Baghdad, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two sides underscored the need to expedite the implementation of the previously signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs).

Sharing Iran’s expertise in higher education development to achieve quantitative and qualitative goals, addressing the needs of Iraq’s substantial youth population, as well as attracting genius Iraqi students, and enhancing research collaborations were among the key focuses of the talks.

Simaei-Sarraf also held a meeting with Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement leader Sayyed Ammar al-Hakim.

Underlining the extensive scientific and academic capacities of Iran and Iraq, both parties exchanged views on strategies for promoting scientific cooperation, expanding joint research collaborations, and developing academic interactions between the higher education institutions of the two countries.

MT/ MG