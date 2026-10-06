Golmohammadi: Iran U23 option or Team Melli coach?

TEHRAN - Yahya Golmohammadi has emerged as a name increasingly linked with Iranian football’s national teams following his recent departure from Iraqi side Duhok. While reports have connected the experienced coach with the vacant Iran U23 head coach position, there is growing speculation that Golmohammadi could be a more suitable candidate for the senior national team.

The Iran U23 job became available after Hossein Abdi resigned as head coach, leaving the position open at a crucial stage for the country’s young players. Golmohammadi’s name has subsequently appeared in media reports as one of the possible candidates to take charge of the Olympic side.

However, it remains unclear whether there is any concrete agreement or serious negotiation between Golmohammadi and the Iranian Football Federation. Much of the current discussion appears to be based on media speculation rather than an officially confirmed proposal. His recent resignation from Duhok has naturally fueled those reports, but leaving an Iraqi club does not necessarily mean that the former Persepolis coach is preparing to take charge of the U23 team.

At the same time, another possibility deserves serious consideration.

The pressure surrounding Amir Ghalenoei has increased following a series of disappointing performances by the Iranian senior national team. Although Ghalenoei remains in charge, criticism of his tactical approach and the team’s overall performances has led to speculation about a possible change in the future.

This is where Golmohammadi could become a particularly interesting candidate.

The 54-year-old coach has considerable experience managing Iranian clubs and has already worked under intense pressure at one of the country’s biggest football institutions, Persepolis. His teams have generally been associated with organization, defensive discipline and an ability to compete under pressure. Those qualities could make him a logical candidate if the federation eventually decides to make a change at senior level.

Of course, appointing Golmohammadi to the U23 team could also make sense. Working with younger players would give him an opportunity to build a new generation and potentially prepare footballers for the senior national team. Yet, considering his experience and current profile, the senior team may represent a more natural challenge for him.

For now, the link between Golmohammadi and the Iran U23 team should be treated cautiously. There is no official confirmation that he will replace Abdi.

What is certain, however, is that Golmohammadi is available again. If the situation surrounding Ghalenoei becomes more complicated, the former Persepolis boss could move from being a media-created U23 candidate to a serious contender for the biggest coaching job in Iranian football.